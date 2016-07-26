COLUMBUS, Ga — An estimated 32,000 children in our area wonder if they will have a next meal. However, there’s something we can all do to help.

Please join us for WRBL’s Kids Summer Cupboard Food Drive today. Today’s event runs from 11:30 am – 6:30 pm at Daniel Appliance Company on Veteran’s Parkway here in Columbus. All the donations will directly benefit Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

WRBL News 3’s Bob Jeswald will be live throughout the day from Daniel Appliance. We invite you to come by and donate.