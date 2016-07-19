WRBL’s third Kid’s Summer Cupboard Food Drive today

COLUMBUS, Ga — Georgia ranks fourth highest in the nation when it comes to children and hunger. In fact, one in four children in the state are considered “food insecure,” meaning that a nutritious meal is not a given for them.

We here at WRBL are partnering with the community to help fight these statistics. We are proud to announce our third WRBL Kids Summer Cupboard Food Drive today being held at the Publix on Macon Road here in Columbus.

The food drive runs from 11:30 to 6:30 today, and is sponsored by Attorney Ken Nugent. News 3’s Bob Jeswald will be live at noon, 5, and 6 pm. We hope to see you there!

All proceeds collected will directly benefit Feeding the Valley Food Bank.