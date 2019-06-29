Wright Way Fitness hosts 5K to raise money for homeless families

Thousands of people experience some level of homelessness every day across the nation. United Way says the Chattahoochee Valley saw 273 sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals in Muscogee and Russell counties this year.

Wright Fight Incorporated wanted to do its part in lowering that number. The local boxing fitness business hosted its first 5K race, Just Doughnut It, Saturday morning to raise money for people in need.

They sponsored Valley Interfaith Promise, which is apart of a larger organization called Family Promise.

Their motto is ‘”Sheltering homeless families using church congregations or community organizations.”

“We provide shelter for homeless families. Families are people with children so any means of how your family looks, so if you’re a single dad with children, a single mom with children, a grandmother and her daughter with children. We’ve had all different types of family. Our key criteria is children,” says Executive Director of Valley Interfaith Promise Malinda Shamburger

The owner and host, Darrel Wright, said its the least he could do to help out his community. “My thing is I like to reach out and I want to help out the community and give back to the community… people who are actually in need. That’s what the Wright Fit Inc. was set up for.”

Anyone was eligible for the race including children. Some of those children took part in the munchkin race that occurred right before the big race.

The race started at Wright Way Fitness and goes through midtown. Runners ran past WRBL News 3 Studios, around Lake Bottom and then finished back at Wright Way Fitness.

The race registered a little over 140 runners. All proceeds were donated to Valley Interfaith promise.