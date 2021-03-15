One year after COVID-19 pandemic began, local business sees spike in sales

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A year after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown much of the U.S., one local business says they’ve seen an increase customers.

Whitewater Express in Columbus offers all kinds of outdoor excursions on the Chattahoochee River including zip-lining. Operations Manager Luis Tabares said with the beautiful weather they’ve seen a fairly rapid increase in sales.

“It’s something where we thought it was going to be a slow ramp up. As you know, especially as the vaccines are rolling out and things of that nature, ” said Tabares. “What we were surprised to find out that it was just full fledge, right out the gate everybody was just so eager to get outside and we were so eager to help them that way doing it.”

Tabares added the flow of zipliners has been consistent. He explained the groups of zip-liners maxes out at 35, so having a group of 31 on a Sunday afternoon is great.

He also said that as the water warms up they’ll be expecting more whitewater rafters as well.