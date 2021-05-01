YMCA hosts annual Healthy Kids Day to increase activity in kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The YMCA in Metropolitan Columbus hosted their annual Healthy Kids Day on May 5, 2021. The event aimed to promote being more active amongst kids and featured activities that allowed them to do so.

“We always want to provide a healthy, safe environment for our community and just promote that we are here to put out what we get back from our current members. We love our members so much and we can only hope to reach more and more just because we love being a part of this community,” said Abby Reed, Assistant Branch Director of the YMCA Metropolitan Columbus.

The organization has seen positive feedback from the community including an increase in members sign-ups and excitement in the children.

Along with a water slide, bounce house and games, the YMCA held a pound class with drum sticks and yoga to increase activity in the kids.

YMCA member, Kathleen King, said she was eager to get her kids some fresh air with some exciting activities.

“Yeah, I think this is great. Especially with all the COVID stuff that’s happened, its been really hard to meet people and get your kids out and have playdates. We don’t really know anybody here so I think this is just such a great thing,” said King.

The event featured vendors: Country’s BBQ, Jeremiah’s Ice, Southern Nutrition and Plant Hustle to make it more engaging for both the parents and the children.

The event was open to the public and pre- registration was not required.