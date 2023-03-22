COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The YMCA of Metropolitan Columbus is announcing two free, kid-friendly events for the community.

On Saturday, April 29, Healthy Kids Day will be held at the DA Turner YMCA from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendance is open to both members and non-members of the YMCA.

The YMCA says there will be local vendors promoting healthy living, summer learning loss prevention, positive physical play and literacy. Youth fitness classes are also being offered as well as bounce houses, games and crafts. The pool will be open and there will be nutritional options for food.

The YMCA says it’s anticipating to serve over 300 families.

On Saturday, May 20, the YMCA is partnering up with Kappa Alpha Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority to offer a water safety program. Children between 8 to 14 are invited to sign up for free.

The YMCA says participants can expect to hear from aquatic professionals, swimmers, lifeguards and instructors. Curriculum focuses on sun safety, dangers of swimming in different bodies of water, boating safety and pool etiquette.

For children from 8 to 11-years-old, the event will start at 11 a.m. For 12 to 14-year-olds, the event will begin at 12 p.m. until it ends at 1 p.m.

More information can be found on https://www.columbusymca.com/.