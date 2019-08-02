YMCA plans new facility on old Rigdon Road Elementary School site

For months, the Metropolitan YMCA of Columbus has been quietly planning a third full-service facility.

Friday, CEO and President Mario Davis went public with those plans in an exclusive interview with News 3.

The YMCA is in the process of acquiring the former Rigdon Road Elementary School property from the Muscogee County School District with plans to build a $10 million-plus facility on the mostly vacant lot.

Construction could begin in early 2021, Davis said.

The plan is to replace the current A.J. McClung YMCA on Martin Luther King Boulevard with a third full-service YMCA in midtown, Davis said.

There are currently two full-service YMCAs in Columbus, the John P. Thayer downtown Y and the D.A. Turner Y on the northside.

Davis said the land in the East Lindsey Creek neighborhood, adjacent to a number of public facilities, including the library, schools and recreation areas, makes perfect sense.

“When you start thinking about the aquatic center, Rainey-McCullers Schools for the Arts, Carver High School, the city services center, Rigdon Road Elementary and growing a new YMCA, it is an opportunity to coalesce around this new common vision,” Davis said. “And, hopefully, all the entities and parties will be able to work together and help grow this area of town.”

The property is currently owned by the Muscogee County School District, but Davis hopes to have the site under YMCA control by the end of the year.

School Superintendent David Lewis would not comment on the possible land deal, saying that the policy is not to talk about such moves until the transaction is finalized. The sale would require a vote of the school board.

Once it owns the property, the YMCA will begin to work on the concept for the new facility. A capital campaign, like the one that paid for the downtown YMCA a decade ago, will be held to raise the money.

The city-owned Ardahlia Mack Recreation Center is also on the old Rigdon site. Davis says the plan is to have a memorandum of understanding with the city for it to continue to operate until demolition begins.