Contact WRBL

1350 13th Avenue

Columbus, GA 31901

Phone: (706) 323-3333

Fax: (706) 327-6655

Newsroom: (706) 324-6397

Vice President, General Manager – David Hart

News Director – Gene Kirkconnell

General Sales Manager- Shuneca Harrington

Digital Content – Sam Sachs

Chief Engineer – Gentry Creamer

Marketing Director & Production Manager – Arthur Shipp

Creative Services Director – Carlos Williams

Captioning Concerns

To report Closed Captioning Problems, Issues or Concerns, please contact our Captioning Hotline by e-mail, Fax or Phone:

E-Mail: captioning.hotline@WRBL.com

Fax: 804-887-7067

Phone: 888-812-9801

Please include station or market information.

We will make every effort to investigate your inquiry within 1 business day.

To submit written issues, complaints or concerns, please contact the following:

Gentry Creamer

Chief Engineer

WRBL TV

1350 13th Ave.

Columbus, GA 31901

Phone: 706-323-3333 ext. 216

Fax: 804-887-7067

E-Mail: captioning.complaint@WRBL.com

Before submitting a formal written complaint, we recommend you first contact our captioning hotline. We may be able to resolve your issue immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.

Children’s Programming

WRBL-TV/DT CBS 3 schedules children’s educational and informational programming on a regular basis.

Descriptions of qualifying programming are maintained at the WRBL-TV/DT CBS 3 offices at 1350 13th Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901.

All children’s programming reports are filed on the 10th day following the end of each quarter in the station’s file.

Comments in regards to children’s programming may be sent to:

WRBL-TV/DT CBS 3

1350 13th Avenue

Columbus, GA 31901

You can get a copy of this report in on-line by clicking here.

Get a Tape or DVD

WRBL does not generally provide tapes of stories or programming to viewers.

If you’d like to order a VHS or DVD copy of a story you saw on WRBL News 3, contact Metro Monitor.