College Football Pick ‘Em Challenge: Week 1

Welcome to the 2019 College Gameday Pick ‘Em presented by Subway and Zelmo’s! Play along every week with the WRBL News 3 Sports Team and pick winners for each week of the 2019 college football season.

Here’s how each person picked in Week 1:

Duke vs #2 Alabama – Rex: Alabama, Justin: Alabama, Jack: Alabama

#3 Georgia vs Vanderbilt – Rex: Georgia, Justin: Georgia, Jack: Georgia

#11 Oregon vs #16 Auburn – Rex: Oregon, Justin: Oregon, Jack: Auburn

Texas State vs Texas A&M – Rex: Texas A&M, Justin: Texas A&M, Jack: Texas A&M

Toledo vs Kentucky – Rex: Kentucky, Justin: Kentucky, Jack: Kentucky

Ole Miss vs Memphis: Rex: Ole Miss, Justin: Ole Miss, Jack: Memphis

Mississippi State vs Louisiana – Rex: MSU Justin: MSU Jack: MSU

South Carolina vs North Carolina – Rex: S. Carolina, Justin: S. Carolina, Jack: S. Carolina

Georgia State vs Tennessee – Rex: Tennessee, Justin: Tennessee, Jack: Tennessee

Portland State vs Arkansas – Rex: Arkansas, Justin: Arkansas, Jack: Arkansas

Georgia Southern vs #6 LSU – Rex: Ga Southern, Justin: LSU, Jack: LSU

Missouri vs Wyoming – Rex: Missouri, Justin: Missouri, Jack: Missouri

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PICKS

Rex: Clemson, Alabama, UGA, Texas

Justin: Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU

Jack: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma