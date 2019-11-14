College Game Day Pick ‘Em: Week 12

Welcome to another week of the College Game Day Pick ‘Em on WRBL. Be sure to click the link and join along with the WRBL News 3 Sports Team in the newest week of college football.

Here’s the link to the contenst: https://wrbl.upickem.net/upickem/registration/login.asp?contestid=548844



Watch the video to see how Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson made their picks this week.



Georgia vs Auburn

Rex: Georgia, Jack: Georgia

Alabama vs Mississippi State

Rex: Alabama, Jack: Alabama

LSU vs Ole Miss

Rex: LSU, Jack: LSU

Florida vs Missouri

Rex: Florida, Jack: Florida

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt

Rex: Kentucky, Jack: Kentucky

South Carolina vs Texas A&M

Rex: Texas A&M, Jack: Texas A&M