College Game Day Pick ‘Em Week 14

The college football regular season is wrapping up this week, and it’s a full slate of some must-see games! The WRBL Sports Team makes their picks for the final week of the regular season. Be sure to join us in this week’s College Game Day Pick ‘Em by clicking this link

Good luck and here are the picks the News 3 sports team made

Alabama vs Auburn

Jack: Alabama, Rex: Auburn

Georgia vs Georgia Tech

Jack: Georgia, Rex: Georgia

Missouri vs Arkansas

Jack: Arkansas, Rex: Arkansas

Clemson vs South Carolina

Jack: Clemson, Rex: Clemson

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State

Jack: Mississippi State, Rex: Ole Miss

Louisville vs Kentucky

Jack: Louisville, Rex: Louisville

Vanderbilt vs Tennessee

Jack: Tennessee, Rex: Tennessee

Texas A&M vs LSU

Jack: LSU, Rex: LSU

Florida vs Florida State

Jack: FSU, Rex: Florida