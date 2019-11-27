College Game Day Pick ‘Em Week 14

The college football regular season is wrapping up this week, and it’s a full slate of some must-see games! The WRBL Sports Team makes their picks for the final week of the regular season. Be sure to join us in this week’s College Game Day Pick ‘Em by clicking this link
Good luck and here are the picks the News 3 sports team made
Alabama vs Auburn
Jack: Alabama, Rex: Auburn
Georgia vs Georgia Tech
Jack: Georgia, Rex: Georgia
Missouri vs Arkansas
Jack: Arkansas, Rex: Arkansas
Clemson vs South Carolina
Jack: Clemson, Rex: Clemson
Ole Miss vs Mississippi State
Jack: Mississippi State, Rex: Ole Miss
Louisville vs Kentucky
Jack: Louisville, Rex: Louisville
Vanderbilt vs Tennessee
Jack: Tennessee, Rex: Tennessee
Texas A&M vs LSU
Jack: LSU, Rex: LSU
Florida vs Florida State
Jack: FSU, Rex: Florida