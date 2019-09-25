College Game Day Pick ‘Em Week 5

Week 5 of the College Game Day Pick ‘Em Challenge is here. Be sure to join the WRBL News 3 Sports team in making your picks for the week in order to win some great prizes.

And this week we also share some ideas to change up the College Football Playoff format to go from a 4-team bracket to an 8-team bracket.

Here are the results for this week:

Mississippi State at #7 Auburn

Rex: Auburn, Justin: Auburn, Jack: Auburn

Ole Miss at #2 Alabama

Rex: Bama, Justin: Bama, Jack: Bama

#23 Texas A&M at Arkansas

Rex: Texas A&M, Justin: Texas A&M, Jack: Texas A&M

Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt

Rex: Vanderbilt, Justin: Vanderbilt, Jack: Vanderbilt

Towson at #9 Florida

Rex: Florida, Justin: Florida, Jack: Florida

Kentucky at South Carolina

Rex: South Carolina, Justin: Kentucky, Jack: Kentucky