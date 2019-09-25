College Game Day Pick ‘Em Week 5

Week 5 of the College Game Day Pick ‘Em Challenge is here. Be sure to join the WRBL News 3 Sports team in making your picks for the week in order to win some great prizes.
And this week we also share some ideas to change up the College Football Playoff format to go from a 4-team bracket to an 8-team bracket.
Here are the results for this week:
Mississippi State at #7 Auburn
Rex: Auburn, Justin: Auburn, Jack: Auburn
Ole Miss at #2 Alabama
Rex: Bama, Justin: Bama, Jack: Bama
#23 Texas A&M at Arkansas
Rex: Texas A&M, Justin: Texas A&M, Jack: Texas A&M
Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt
Rex: Vanderbilt, Justin: Vanderbilt, Jack: Vanderbilt
Towson at #9 Florida
Rex: Florida, Justin: Florida, Jack: Florida
Kentucky at South Carolina
Rex: South Carolina, Justin: Kentucky, Jack: Kentucky