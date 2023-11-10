Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
59°
Sign Up
Columbus
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Columbus
Phenix City
Alabama
Georgia
Local News
Community
Crime
Alabama Crime
Georgia Crime
National
WRBL Replay
Podcast Play Zone
Hispanic Heritage Month
Georgia GOP Convention 2023
Top Stories
Gingerbread village returns to Columbus RiverCenter
Gallery
Top Stories
SFMNP recipients have until Nov. 27 to utilize benefits
A new era begins with hydrogen-powered BMW
Video
Christmas concert being held to benefit Chattahoochee …
Video
Video shows toddler drop off after father’s killing
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Columbus, GA Weather Radar
Interactive Radar
Project 211
Community
On Your Side
Our Kitchen
Goodwill Today
The Cougar Minute
Cougar Spotlight
ONE CLASS AT A TIME
Russell County Schools
Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week
Kinetic Credit Union’s Golden Apple Award
Sponsored Content: Business On Your Side
Chattahoochee Connections
Local Sports
Sports
In the Trenches
High School Sports
Alabama Sports
Local Alabama Sports
Georgia Sports
AP Sports
College Sports
PrepZone
Prepzone Athletes of the Week
PrepZone Preview
Military
From Fort Benning to Fort Moore
Veterans Voices
Fort Moore
Contests
Remarkable Women
Disney on Ice Ticket Giveaway
Morning Mug Giveaway!
TalkAbout Two Way T-482 Radios Contest Entry!
Completed Contest Winners
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Equal Employment Opportunity
Meet the WRBL Team
Join Our Team
Find a Job
Contact WRBL
Public File Inquiries
About Us
FCC Children’s Programming
Advertise With Us
WRBL TV Schedule
Pros On Your Side
Search
Please enter a search term.
Cougar Spotlight
Cougar Spotlight – Scott Sullivan
Top Cougar Spotlight Headlines
Cougar Spotlight – Keyla Cabret-Lewis
Cougar Spotlight – Elizabeth Reeves
Cougar Spotlight – Kimberly Wright
Cougar Spotlight – Erica Walker
Cougar Spotlight – Grace Davin
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WRBL Daily News
SIGN UP NOW
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Light rain will continue into Wednesday afternoon
Showers continue to build; Rainy, breezy Wednesday
Few showers Tuesday; tracking a soggy and windy Wednesday
Dry Monday; rain returns by midweek
Week starting off with more sun; rain and a few storms …
Pop-up showers, overcast end to the weekend
Clouds and beneficial rainfall staying in the forecast
Early showers for Veterans Day
Cool and damp for the weekend
View All 7 Day Forecast
Don't Miss
Gingerbread village returns to Columbus RiverCenter
SFMNP recipients have until Nov. 27 to utilize benefits
A new era begins with hydrogen-powered BMW
Video shows toddler drop off after father’s killing
2 late-season disturbances pop up in Atlantic, including …
Sports Content
Cougar Spotlight – Scott Sullivan
Cougar Spotlight – Keyla Cabret-Lewis
Cougar Spotlight – Elizabeth Reeves
Cougar Spotlight – Kimberly Wright
Cougar Spotlight – Erica Walker
View All Cougar Spotlight