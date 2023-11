The Cougar Spotlight shines a light on Columbus State University alumni, their majors, and where they are now. These are just a few of the many alumni who have gone on to great careers from their days as students at Columbus State University.

Keyla Cabret-Lewis received both bachelor’s (2001) and master’s (2005) degrees at Columbus State University. Cabret-Lewis is now Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Aflac.