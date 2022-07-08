Cram the Van with Kia AutoSport!

A new school year is approaching and Kia AutoSport’s Cram the Van School Supply Drive is underway! Fill the van up with all types of school supplies until August 15th. Donations benefit Muscogee, Russell, and Harris County schools.

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

Index Cards

Composition Books

#2 Pencils

Glue Sticks

Erasers

Markers

Notebook Paper

Crayons

3-ring Binders Bookbags

Pencil Cases

Graph Paper

3-prong Folders

Blue and Black Pens

USB Flash Drives

Colored Pencils

Hand Sanitizer

Tissue Boxes