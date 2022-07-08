Cram the Van with Kia AutoSport!

A new school year is approaching and Kia AutoSport’s Cram the Van School Supply Drive is underway! Fill the van up with all types of school supplies until August 15th. Donations benefit Muscogee, Russell, and Harris County schools.
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
- Index Cards
- Composition Books
- #2 Pencils
- Glue Sticks
- Erasers
- Markers
- Notebook Paper
- Crayons
- 3-ring Binders
- Bookbags
- Pencil Cases
- Graph Paper
- 3-prong Folders
- Blue and Black Pens
- USB Flash Drives
- Colored Pencils
- Hand Sanitizer
- Tissue Boxes
Muscogee County School’s Supplies lists: Elementary & Secondary
Russell County School’s Supplies Lists: All Schools
Harris County School’s Supplies lists: All Schools