This is part five of a five-part series on the Stocking Strangler; a serial killer who murdered elderly women in Columbus during the late 1970s. Part I – Part II – Part III – Part IV

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The strangler’s only living victim took the stand to share what happened on Sept. 11, 1977.

She’d went to bed at 11:30 p.m. the previous night and awoke to someone on top of her.

She told the jury how he’d taken three pairs of her stockings to tie up her hands. He sexually assaulted her before beating her with a board.

She went on to testify that her assailant turned on a light during the attack, giving her a clear view of his face.

When asked if she recognized her perpetrator, she pointed to Gary.

And when Gary’s defense attorney had his turn to speak, he said there were “inconsistencies” in her testimony.

A neighbor proceeded to take the stand to speak on how she found the victim a day after the attack.

She was leaning against her bathroom door, primarily incoherent. She was taken to a local hospital.

Back at the crime scene, a detective observed the bedroom. He found a bloodstained bed, as well as knotted up underwear and stockings.

One more witness addressed the court. He was a doctor at the hospital the victim was admitted to.

He spoke of how her ear was bleeding after the assault. He said she had a laceration typically found with forced sexual intercourse.

The doctor’s description of the victim’s injuries back in 1977 concluded testimony from a key witness.

After the jury listened to recounts of multiple robberies believed to be tied to Gary, the first week of testimony officially came to a close.

The second week of testimony began with Janet Cofer’s case.

Cofer was found dead in her home with a stocking around her neck. Investigators found what appeared to be tooth marks on her breast.

Siemon requested those tooth marks be further analyzed, but seeing as Gary had dental work done after the murder and before his arrest, the prosecution argued it’d be pointless. Ultimately, Judge Followill rejected the motion.

Testimony began to touch on the details of Gary’s arrest before the subject eventually made it’s way to his alleged accomplice — Malvin Alamichael Crittenden.

Crittenden took the stand to deny his involvement with the crimes Gary was on trial for, although Crittenden did admit to committing some robberies alongside Gary.

State witnesses added further credibility to Crittenden’s story by explaining how his fingerprints didn’t match ones found at the crime scenes.

The state went on to cover Gary’s alleged New York crimes before eventually resting its ten-day-long case on Aug. 20.

Now it was the defense’s turn.

Six witnesses were brought to the stand over the course of about two hours.

The first witness was the director of a task force focused on the Stocking Strangler. He detailed some of the strategies the task force used for its investigation, including field interviews and tracking dogs.

Soon after, a familiar face testified.

Jerome Livas, who was arrested early on under the belief he may be the strangler, took the stand.

Livas had previously signed a confession saying he was involved with the Stocking Strangler crimes, but seeing as he was illiterate, it was deemed unlikely he understood the nature of the document.

The confession was later retracted.

In the court room, Livas confirmed he thought he’d be allowed to “go home” upon signing his former confession.

The last couple witnesses were detectives with the Columbus Police Department. One spoke on Livas’ confession letter and another spoke on interviewing Gary after he was arrested in South Carolina.

And then it was time for closing arguments.

Siemon and Smith went back and forth. Siemon primarily pointed fingers at Livas’ confession to prove Gary’s innocence. Smith referenced fingerprint evidence to aid his case.

Closing arguments eventually came to a close.

The jury began deliberations at 4:48 p.m.

At 5:48 p.m., they’d reached a verdict.

The jury foreman told the judge their verdict, who passed it along to the court clerk.

The courtroom fell silent until she began to speak.

She announced Gary was found guilty of the murders, rapes, and burglaries of Florence Scheible, Martha Thurmond and Kathleen Woodruff.

With the guilty verdict announced, court was dismissed until the next day when Gary’s sentence would be decided.

When the court re-adjourned around 10:30 a.m., Smith asked Gary either be sentenced to life in prison, or to death.

He reminded the jury of Gary’s prior prison breaks, implying he may escape once again if given the chance.

Smith also posed the question of whether or not Gary could be rehabilitated, seeing the severity of the crimes he’d been convicted of.

Ultimately, he said if the death sentence was chosen, it wouldn’t be imposed by the jury — it would be imposed by Gary’s own actions.

When it was Siemon’s turn to speak, he talked about reasonable doubt. He reminded the jury the death sentence did not need to be imposed if they had any concern or question with Gary’s guilty conviction.

Towards the end of Siemon’s statements, he spoke on the bible, saying Gary is not beyond being rehabilitated as God can cleanse all sin and sickness.

Closing statements concluded. The jury began deliberating a bit past 3 p.m.

A verdict was reached about three hours later.

Gary rose to stand in front of the bench as he awaited his sentence.

Judge Followill told the court Gary was to be electrocuted in early October.

The convicted Stocking Strangler was officially sentenced to death.

But the process would take much longer than a mere six weeks.

Gary would live behind bars for decades longer. During that time, he would try to repeal his sentence to no avail.

Through-out his time on death row, it’s said Gary developed a knack for art. He even re-married in 1996.

Over a decade later, Gary was set to be executed in December of 2009.

Just a few hours before the execution, the Georgia Supreme Court ordered the Muscogee County court to convene a hearing, as Gary had previously requested further DNA testing.

Specifically, they would test DNA found on Thurmond, Woodruff and Jean Diminestein — a woman authorities believe Gary may have murdered, although he was never convicted.

That DNA test was scheduled for February of 2010 with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Upon receiving test results, Woodruff was found to be an inconclusive match.

As for Dimenstein, the DNA matched that of the convicted strangler.

Yet for Thurmond, the result showed Gary’s DNA did not match what was found on her body.

Debate and doubt on whether or not Gary was the strangler sparked, with his prosecution using Thurmond’s negative match to argue Gary needed to be re-tried.

Over the next several years, motions would be filed and Gary would petition for a new trial, but these endeavors would ultimately make little difference.

Another execution date steadily approached — March 15, 2018. Twenty-one years from his original imprisonment date and around three decades since the Stocking Strangler terrorized the River City.

Gary awoke that Thursday morning. His most recent appeal had yet to be responded to.

He declined his last meal, instead receiving “the institutional tray” of a hamburger, a hot dog, white beans, coleslaw and a grape beverage.

Later in the evening, he was taken to a white room with windows where witnesses would watch him take his last breathe.

Around 10 p.m., his appeal was officially declined.

He did not offer any final words before he was injected with pentobarbital.

At 10:33 p.m., Carlton Gary was pronounced dead.

For some longtime locals of the Chattahoochee Valley, a sigh of relief was breathed.

For others, some questions remained unanswered.

And for all who reside in Muscogee County, stories still linger around streets the Stocking Strangler once walked.

WRBL would like to thank William Rawlings; author of the Columbus Stocking Strangler. His book has served as a useful resource for this web series.