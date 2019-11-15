EXCLUSIVE One On One With Herschel Walker

As we get closer to the 2019 version of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry News 3’s Jack Patterson goes one on one with a Georgia Bulldog legend. Herschel Walker was on The Plains for a meet and greet session with Georgia fans at Zoner’s Pizza, Wings and Waffles in Auburn, Alabama.

In this exclusive one-on-one interview Walker talks about a variety of topics from playing under head coach Vince Dooley, to the College Football Playoff expansion and his thoughts on what this rivalry means to both sides.