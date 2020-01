Kristian Story was already a 2019 AHSAA Class A State Champion and the owner of 2 AHSAA football career records. On Wednesday he was able to add one more honor to a very full trophy case, he was named 2019’s “Mr. Football” in Alabama. He is the first Lanett football player to win this award.

This is the full interview WRBL Sports Director Rex Castillo had with both “Mr. Football” himself Kristian Story and father/head coach Clifford Story.