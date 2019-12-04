News 3 Sports Makes Championship Week Picks

From the opening shot of The Irishman, we know that Martin Scorsese has made a very different type of gangster film. There’s no camera spinning wildly through a brightly lit casino while a nasty riff from the Rolling Stones plays on the soundtrack.

There’s no long tracking shot capturing the glitz and the glamour of the Copacabana on a Saturday night. The Irishman begins with a long tracking shot that glides through the hallways of … a nursing home.