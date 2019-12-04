News 3 Sports Makes Championship Week Picks

It’s time to crown conference champions around college football. While the official College Game Day Pick ‘Em contest ended last week, the News 3 sports team had to make their picks for one of the best weeks in college football. Here’s how the sports team thinks Championship Week will go down.

SEC Championship Georgia vs LSU

Rex: LSU, Jack: LSU

Pac 12 Championship Oregon vs Utah

Rex: Utah, Jack: Utah

Big 12 Championship Baylor vs Oklahoma

Rex: Oklahoma, Jack: Oklahoma

Big 10 Championship Wisconsin vs Ohio State

Rex: Ohio State, Jack: Ohio State

ACC Virginia vs Clemson

Rex: Clemson, Jack: Clemson

American Cincinnati vs Memphis

Rex: Memphis, Jack: Memphis

MAC Central Michigan vs Miami (Ohio)

Rex: Central Michigan, Jack: Central Michigan

