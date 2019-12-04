News 3 Sports Makes Championship Week Picks

It’s time to crown conference champions around college football. While the official College Game Day Pick ‘Em contest ended last week, the News 3 sports team had to make their picks for one of the best weeks in college football. Here’s how the sports team thinks Championship Week will go down.
SEC Championship – Georgia vs LSU
Rex: LSU, Jack: LSU
Pac 12 Championship – Oregon vs Utah
Rex: Utah, Jack: Utah
Big 12 Championship – Baylor vs Oklahoma
Rex: Oklahoma, Jack: Oklahoma
Big 10 Championship – Wisconsin vs Ohio State
Rex: Ohio State, Jack: Ohio State
ACC – Virginia vs Clemson
Rex: Clemson, Jack: Clemson
American – Cincinnati vs Memphis
Rex: Memphis, Jack: Memphis
MAC – Central Michigan vs Miami (Ohio)
Rex: Central Michigan, Jack: Central Michigan