Vince Dooley: An Auburn Man That Became A Georgia Legend

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is a marquee game for both Georgia and Auburn fans. However when you take a closer look a the players and coaches in the game, some of them have ties to both sides of the rivalry. For example, former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley got his start on The Plains as a player and assistant coach.

He was hired in 1964, at just 31 years old, as the Dawgs new head football coach. Eventually he lead UGA to the 1980 National Championship with the Dawgs defeated Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.

In this web extra News 3 Anchor Phil Scoggins sits down with the UGA legend who is returning to his Alma Mater, Auburn, about his ties to both sides of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.