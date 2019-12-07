As we approach college football’s Bowl Season, we turn our attention to the possibilities of the College Football Playoff match ups. The Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers will meet in the SEC Championship game this Saturday. One possible opponent either team could run into are the high-powered Ohio State Buckeyes.
For a breakdown of the Buckeyes incredible season we talked to a familiar face to the WRBL News 3 Sports team, former weekend Sports Anchor Justin Holbrock. Justin has joined our sister station, WCMH, as their digital sports reporter. He’s followed the Buckeyes extensively throughout the season and he spoke with WRBL about his observations of the Buckeyes so far.
Web Extra: College Football Cross Talk With Justin Holbrock
