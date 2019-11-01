Web Extra: Former Georgia Bulldog Dale Williams Previews Georgia Vs. Florida

It’s time of the year for the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators to duke it out in the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party”. The annual rivalry game between the Dawgs and Gators will be in the main spotlight on Saturday, November 3rd in Jacksonville. Former Georgia defensive back and 1980 National Champion Dale Williams stops by the WRBL Studios to talk about his expectations of this rivalry game.

Many experts believe the top 10 showdown between #8 Georgia and #6 Florida will determine who will represent the SEC East in the upcoming SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.