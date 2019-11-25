The Georgia Bulldogs are on the home stretch of the regular season. For their last home game of the 2019 season the Dawgs welcome the Texas A&M Aggies Between The Hedges. It’s a pretty tough test from the SEC West, and mobile quarterback Kellen Mond could present some problems for the Georgia defense. In this one on one interview Dale Williams from Sportsvisions, and a member of the 1980 UGA National Championship football team talks about what the Dawgs have to do in order to take down Texas A&M in their home finale.
Web Extra: Former National Champion Dawg Dale Williams
