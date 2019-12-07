Web Extra: LSU Tigers Breakdown With Brian Holland

The LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs will fight for the SEC Championship in Atlanta Saturday afternoon. This is Georgia’s 3rd consecutive trip to the conference championship game. Kirby Smart and the Dawgs will try to win their 2nd conference championship in 3 years.

The LSU Tigers, lead by Heisman front runner, Joe Burrow are looking for their first conference title since 2011. WRBL sports called in an expert on the Bayou Bengals to get some perspective on the other sideline. Brian Holland, sports director for WVLA and WGMB, joins News 3 for this breakdown of the LSU Tigers.