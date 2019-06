Another wild video was caught on Ring in Leesburg, Virginia.

Though it’s this fish’s unlucky day, this was such a crazy moment in nature that was caught on a Ring camera!

In this video, a bird can be seen approaching a backyard pond with fish swimming around in it.

The homeowner answers their motion alert and, seeing what this bird is thinking, sets off the camera’s alarm.

The alarm doesn’t seem to scare the bird though, and it snatches a bright orange fish right out of the pond!