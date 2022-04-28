Drive Away Hunger 2022

Hunger can affect people from all walks of life. Many Georgians are one job loss or medical crisis away from food insecurity – but some people, including children, seniors, and rural Georgians – are at the greatest risk. Join Kia Autosport for a month of giving across the Chattahoochee Valley!

Sponsored by:

Drive to End Hunger Event

DATE: May 27, 2022

LOCATION: Kia AutoSport of Columbus

7041 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA 31909

TIME: 12n – 6p

How to give: