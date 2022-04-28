Drive Away Hunger 2022

Hunger can affect people from all walks of life. Many Georgians are one job loss or medical crisis away from food insecurity – but some people, including children, seniors, and rural Georgians – are at the greatest risk. Join Kia Autosport for a month of giving across the Chattahoochee Valley!
Sponsored by:
Drive to End Hunger Event
DATE: May 27, 2022
LOCATION: Kia AutoSport of Columbus
7041 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA 31909
TIME: 12n – 6p
How to give:
Donation Wish List
- Peanut Butter
- Canned Beans
- Pasta
- Rice
- Canned Vegetables
- Canned Soup
- Canned Fruit
Monetary Donations
- Cash and check donations will be accepted on-location.
- Make check payable to Feeding the Valley, Inc.
- Donations can also be made online – on either a one-time or monthly basis through Pay Pal by bank card. A Pay Pal account is not required to donate online.