Drive Away Hunger 2022

Hunger can affect people from all walks of life. Many Georgians are one job loss or medical crisis away from food insecurity – but some people, including children, seniors, and rural Georgians – are at the greatest risk. Join Kia Autosport for a month of giving across the Chattahoochee Valley!

Sponsored by:

Drive to End Hunger Event

DATE: May 27, 2022
LOCATION: Kia AutoSport of Columbus
7041 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA 31909
TIME: 12n – 6p

How to give:

Donation Wish List

  • Peanut Butter
  • Canned Beans
  • Pasta
  • Rice
  • Canned Vegetables
  • Canned Soup
  • Canned Fruit

Monetary Donations

  • Cash and check donations will be accepted on-location.
  • Make check payable to Feeding the Valley, Inc.
  • Donations can also be made online – on either a one-time or monthly basis through Pay Pal by bank card.  A Pay Pal account is not required to donate online.

