Breaking News Email Alerts

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
The Storm: One Year Later
Weather Internship 2021
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Coronavirus Updates
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Video Game News
Lifestyle
Politics
Ralph Puckett
Top Stories
Josh Duggar asks for child pornography trial to be delayed until 2022
Video
Will I get Juneteenth off of work now? Here’s what we know
Lawmakers react to classified UFO briefing
Scattered Showers and Storms Expected for Saturday and Sunday Due to Tropical Disturbance
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Ranger 3
Podcast Play Zone
Newsfeed Now
White House Press Briefings
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Sports
Basketball Challenge Bracket
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Lions Will Retire Damian Daniels’ Number
Video
Top Stories
Alabama and Auburn players invited to 2021 NBA Draft Combine
Lions Preparation Propels Them To Dominant Win
Video
Getting back to normal at Troup County
Video
World Kayaking events coming to Columbus and Phenix City
Video
Community
Community News
Father’s Day: Dad A Day
Juneteenth
Zelmo’s Flash Sale Event
Valedictorian Class of 2021
Black History Month
Buy Local
Remarkable Women
Calendar
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
One Class At A Time
Hispanic Heritage
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Lee County Humane Society funding second chances all summer long
Video
Top Stories
‘Heartbroken’: Yearbook mistake involving cheerleader with Down syndrome under scrutiny
Video
News 3 volunteers with House of Heroes for founders day
Troup County swim instructor talks safety for pool season
Video
Night 2: Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition
About Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
6th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Holiday Heroes
Pros On Your Side
Operation Drug Take Back
Business On Your Side
Cause For Paws
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News Email Alerts
Lee County Woman arrested, charged with torture, willful abuse of 2-year-old girl
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Scattered Showers and Storms Expected for Saturday and Sunday Due to Tropical Disturbance
Video
Another beautiful day ahead but rain chances increase this weekend
Video
Remaining Stable but the Tropics Dampen Father’s Day Weekend
Video
Forecast remains dry through the end of the week but tropical moisture moves in this weekend.
Video
A string of sunny, dry days, then a tropical washout for Father’s Day Weekend
Video
Forecast remains hot with slim rain chances; tracking the tropics closely.
Video
Dry air moves in for the week; tropics becoming active
Video
Temperatures staying near average as we start the new work week
Video
Rain chances backing off as temperatures remain seasonable
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
Russell County Sheriff’s Office makes major drug bust at Phenix City car dealership
News 3 Now
Night 2: Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition
Lee County Humane Society funding second chances all summer long
Video
Dothan Police Chief: Chase suspect shot at drivers, stole police car
Video
Don't Miss
Josh Duggar asks for child pornography trial to be delayed until 2022
Video
Reports detail tense moments with Georgia election monitors
Will I get Juneteenth off of work now? Here’s what we know
US senators unveil legislation to crack down on cybercrimes
Video
Lee County Humane Society funding second chances all summer long
Video
Video shows California officer’s daring rescue of man, dog from burning car
Video
Gov. Ivey declares Juneteenth as state holiday for Alabama
Trending Stories
Russell County Sheriff’s Office makes major drug bust at Phenix City car dealership
News 3 Now
Night 2: Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition
Lee County Humane Society funding second chances all summer long
Video
Dothan Police Chief: Chase suspect shot at drivers, stole police car
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
Russell County Sheriff’s Office makes major drug bust at Phenix City car dealership
News 3 Now
Night 2: Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition
Lee County Humane Society funding second chances all summer long
Video
Dothan Police Chief: Chase suspect shot at drivers, stole police car
Video