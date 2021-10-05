A day after DA Mark Jones is suspended for alleged criminal contact, chief assistant prepared to take over office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Just one day after Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones was suspended by the governor, the office will have a new interim leader.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Sheneka Terry will assume leadership responsibilities while Jones is on suspension.

Terry came off of maternity leave on Tuesday and held an all-staff meeting late in the afternoon.

She would not go on camera, but spoke briefly with News 3 after the meeting, saying she was trying to calm the staff.

She will be sworn in as the interim DA Wednesday morning.

Jones is suspended with pay pending a trial on a nine-count felony indictment that alleges criminal misconduct while in office.

Jones is acting as his own attorney in the criminal trial.

Late Monday, Jones filed a motion with the court requesting that Superior Court judge Catherine Lumsden set a trial date for November 8th.

In that motion, Jones says he is the duly-elected DA–and every day he is not in the office is “a crime against Democracy and the Will of the People.”

Jones is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 12 in front of Superior Court Judge Katherine K. Lumsden of Warner Robins.

If Jones is removed from office, then Gov. Brian Kemp would appoint a successor.