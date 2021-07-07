Arrest made in deadly Reese Road shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Reese Road in April.

Police say Quinton Williams, age 33, has been arrested in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Demetrius Daniels.

Daniels was found shot in the 4600 block of Reese Road on April 11, 2021. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in private vehicle, where he later was pronounced dead by a doctor in the Emergency Room.

Investigation lead police to develop Williams as a suspect in the shooting, according to police.

Williams is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on July 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

Police say the investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Robert Nicholas at (706) 225-4363 or you can email him at robertnicholas@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).