BREAKING: Police presence on Courtland Ave.

UPDATE Sept. 6, 2021 10:20 p.m.:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Sgt. Aaron Evrard, confirms a male was shot.

The call came in on the 2000 block of Courtland Ave, however officials have not confirmed that this was the scene of the shooting.

The victim has been transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional to treat non-life threatening injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence on Courtland Avenue in Columbus.

Currently, police lights are not on. News 3 has a reporter on scene to gather more information.

Police are blocking off the intersection of Courtland Ave. and Hunter Road. It is advised to avoid the area.

At this time, the reason for police presence is unknown.

