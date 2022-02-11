Opelika police search for bank robbery suspect after heist at Truist Bank

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A bank robber is on the run in east Alabama after Opelika police confirm Friday morning at approximately 10:51 AM, they received a call of a Bank Robbery at Truist Bank, located at 600 2nd Avenue.

The suspect, described as a black male, approximately 6-foot to 6-foot-2, wearing a gray jacket and black hat, fled the scene. The suspect was seen leaving on South 6th Street in a faded dark blue vehicle.

No one was injured and officers are still on scene.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information on this incident or the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.