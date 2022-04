PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department confirms they were called out to a shooting on the 13th Street and the bridge.

Sgt. Aaron Evrard says it was determined the incident happened in Phenix City, and turned the investigation over to Phenix City Police.

The scene has been cleared and traffic is free flowing at this time.

