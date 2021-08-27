Skip to content
Weather
News
Top Stories
COVID surge makes getting flu shot much more important, doctor says
Podcasts
Sports
Top Stories
Bishop Sycamore memes taking over the web
Top Stories
Patriots release QB Cam Newton amid flurry of roster cuts
Video
Police use Taser on NBA’s Jaxson Hayes, newly released video shows
News 3 PrepZone: Week 2 Georgia Highlights
Video
WRBL PrepZone Week 2: Alabama High School Highlights
Video
Top Stories
Wynnton Road Chick-fil-A preparing for temporary closure for major renovations
Video
Top Stories
Local officials hopeful community will see federal rental assistance aid sooner rather than later
The City of LaGrange is asking for the public’s participation in anticipation for Boyz II Men concert
How to apply for local Continuum of Care Homeless Assistance Grant
American Red Cross, Salvation Army assisting Hurricane Ida victims
Breaking Weather Email Alerts
Weather Aware: Live with Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald
Video
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
With Ida out, our forecast becomes calm
Video
Ida clears out with cooler, drier air coming later this week
Video
WEATHER AWARE: Bands from Ida will bring the chance for gusty winds, heavy rain and brief tornadoes today
Video
Tropical Depression Ida’s feeder bands add tornado threat through Tuesday
Video
Ida becomes a tropical storm; Outer bands will bring heavy rain and wind tonight through Tuesday.
Video
Ida moves inland as outer bands bring heavy rain, gusty winds
Video
Hurricane Ida a strong Category 4 storm at 150mph, making landfall soon
Ida becoming stronger; outer bands continue to bring heavy rain
Video
Ida becomes a hurricane; outer rain bands reach us by this weekend
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
COVID surge makes getting flu shot much more important, doctor says
Video
Fire safety for National Preparedness Month
Gallery
Mom battling COVID in Florida ICU has yet to meet her new baby
Video
Recall and ‘do not drive’ notice issued for some Subaru vehicles
U.S. Space and Rocket Center requiring masks starting Friday
Netflix announces ‘Seinfeld’ premiere date
One dead, one unaccounted for, several injured following flooding at Rockville apartment complex
