Actor Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to restored charges

FILE – In this March 26, 2019, file photo, actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped in Chicago. A special prosecutor decided to prosecute Smollett again, 11 months after county prosecutors dropped charges that the “Empire” actor hired two men to fake the attack to further his career. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty, File)

CHICAGO (AP) – Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has pleaded not guilty to restored charges that accuse him of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself last year and falsely reporting it to Chicago police.

His lawyer, Tina Glandian, entered the not guilty pleas on his behalf to six counts of felony disorderly conduct.

She also told Judge James B. Linn that she’s asked the Illinois Supreme Court to halt the case. Glandian told reporters that the revived prosecution is “an ordeal” for Smollett.

Smollett has repeatedly denied police allegations that he staged the attack to get attention and further his career.

His next court date is March 18.