Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour rescheduled for November 6

The Alabama 50th Anniversary Tour with Special Guest John Michael Montgomery has been rescheduled for November 6 following the postponement of their July 26 show in Columbus.

Their show at the Columbus Civic Center was cancelled as well as a performance in Bristol, Tenn. following a health concern from frontman Randy Owen. Owen reportedly suffered from a bout of vertigo, which lead to the reschedule.

“Unfortunately, the group Alabama has to announce the postponement of this weekend’s concerts in Columbus, Georgia, and Bristol, Tennessee. Randy Owen has been advised by doctors that he can not perform this weekend as he continues treatment for vertigo and migraines. We apologize for any inconvenience for those that have tickets to these shows, but wish to reassure fans that Alabama is trying to reschedule these shows as soon as possible,” said Conway Entertainment Group, who manage Alabama.

Now, the band will return to Columbus in November to deliver the show from July.

“All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honoured on the new performance date,” said a press release from the Civic Center.