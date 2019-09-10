Apple announces new iPhone models: iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

CUPERTINO, Calif. (WRBL) – Apple has announced a new line of iPhones, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. At the latest Apple Special Event, the company previewed the new pro line of mobile products for users at an invitation-only conference in Cupertino, Calif.

This year’s showcase showed off the new phones, with the company promising the brand’s longest battery life, a new triple-camera system, and a new processor chip, the A13.

The new iPhones will be available in four colors: the new midnight green, as well as space gray, silver, and gold.

“iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the most powerful and advanced smartphones we have ever made. They are packed with sophisticated technology that pros can count on to get their work done, and for anyone who wants the very best device made, even if they are not a pro,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

The phones also deliver Apple’s brightest display in an iPhone as well as a new Super Retina XDR display. The triple-camera system gives users access to ultra wise, wide, and telephoto capabilities and the upgraded chip has Apple promising “unparalleled performance” for everything its users do every day.

“iPhone 11 Pro has the first triple-camera system in iPhone and is far and away the best camera we’ve ever made, it provides our customers with great range of creative control and advanced photo and video editing features in iOS 13. The Super Retina XDR is the brightest and most advanced display in iPhone and the A13 Bionic chip sets a new bar for smartphone performance and power efficiency,” Schiller said.

Apple is also promising a longer battery life than the iPhone X, combined with their new processor.

“All of this compute, graphics and ML performance is delivered while still enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life, with iPhone 11 Pro offering up to four more hours of battery life in a day than iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 Pro Max offering up to five hours more than iPhone XS Max,” Apple announced.

The presentation also gave the audience a new demo video for the phone’s camera quality.

Check out the demo video here.