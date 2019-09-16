California company releases plans for space hotel

ALTA LOMA, CA (CBS News)–A California company is working on an out of this world experience.

“The Gateway Foundation” has just released these plans for a hotel in space! It’s called the “Von Braun Station,” and it’s a cruise ship-style hotel. The company wants to get it off the ground by 2025, with plans to make it fully operational by 2027.

So what’s inside? Cozy suites, chic bars, and fun recreational activities for guests. Architects say because of the weightlessness and reduced gravity… you’ll also be able to do things you couldn’t do on earth.