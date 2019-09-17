Dog the Bounty Hunter suffers heart emergency, may need surgery

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman suffered a “heart emergency” at his home in Colorado this weekend, TMZ reports.
This comes just months after his wife, Beth Chapman, died from throat cancer. She was 51.
Duane Chapman was reportedly taken to a hospital after feeling a pain in his chest. TMZ reported that Chapman may need “corrective surgery.”
“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes – keep ’em coming,” a spokesperson for Duane Chapman told CBS4.