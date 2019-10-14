‘Fortnite’ goes dark: Map blows up, leaving players staring at black hole

(CNN) — Season 10 of the popular video game Fortnite ended quite unexpectedly Sunday.

As players logged in to take part in a live event called “The End” a rocket blew up the landscape – dragging players into a black hole and leaving them no way to play for hours.

Four hours after the game went down about 50,000 people were actively watching the game’s live stream of the black hole on YouTube, with another 100,000 watching on Twitch.

According to CNN, an E-Sports and gaming consultant estimated that millions of gamers tuned in for the cataclysmic event.

Fortnite’s twitter page also had a stream of the black hole – but the developer appeared to have deleted all of its 12,000 tweets.

According to Gamespot, a new season of the game typically kicks off immediately after the previous one; however, there have been times when the new season didn’t start until a couple of days later.

So is the game gone forever? Probably not. According to CNET, season 11 is expected to start on Thursday, Oc. 17.