Gingerbread replica of Notre Dame Cathedral on display in Missouri church

WESTON, MO (CBS News)–A gingerbread replica of the Cathedral of Notre Dame is on display at a church in the Kansas City area.

From the chocolate gargoyles and statues to the piped frosting and melted jolly ranchers that make up the stained glass windows, everyone is talking about the creation.

The gingerbread replica serves as a tribute to the religious and architectural masterpiece, but also incorporates seasonal flavor. Lisa Stiffler created the gingerbread masterpiece, “I hope they’re amazed, you know, I hope they get a sense of wow.”



Stiffler, along with her husband Phil and friend Laurie Mathews, spent more than 600 hours designing, baking and decorating the beautiful gingerbread creation. It is eight feet long, four feet wide, seven feet tall and weighs more than 600 pounds.

Stiffler says the replica is a compliment to Notre Dame and the people of Paris following the fire that damaged the cathedral last year. She also says it is structurally accurate down to its flying buttresses.

The creation will be on display at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Weston, Missouri until January 6.