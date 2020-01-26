Grammy Talk is back for 2020!

Tonight is the night! Watch Grammy Talk on WRBL.com and get the latest as we prepare for the 2020 Grammy’s!

You’ll be joined by hosts, WRBL’s Nathan Jacobson and Eldrick Dowdell, and 103.7 Lite FM’s Morgan Taylor as they break down the nominees for the Grammy’s and give their hot takes on how they think the awards will shake out.

OUR HOSTS:

Nathan Jacobson has been involved in the music industry through being the founding president of Columbus State University’s chapter of CMA EDU (college outreach program of the Country Music Association), and interning in the marketing department at the Columbus Civic Center while in college. He is also a performing and recording guitarist, artist, and singer-songwriter.

Morgan Taylor has been working in the radio industry for 6 years, she has been The Night Show host on Q107.3, and now currently hosts Morgan In The Mornings on 103.7 Lite FM from 6am-10am, and a midday show on Kissin 99.3 from 10am-3pm. Most recently, Morgan won the Merit Award of Best On Air Personality in the State of Georgia from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. In her free time, Morgan loves to travel and is the mother of a beautiful 7-year-old cat named Jill.

Eldrick Dowdell has been involved in the entertainment industry for several years. Film, television, and music have been huge parts of his life since he was a kid. The Grammy’s have always been the awards show Eldrick was most excited to watch, where he’s seen some of his favorite artists perform and win, like Stevie Wonder, Lil’ Wayne, and Childish Gambino, among many others.