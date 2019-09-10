Hasbro Releasing ‘Ms. Monopoly’ Game To Celebrate Women’s Empowerment

(CBS News) – A classic board game is getting a makeover to celebrate women’s empowerment. “Ms. Monopoly” is a new take on Hasbro’s Monopoly.

In the new version, females will earn more money than their male challengers.

Women collect $240 Monopoly dollars every time they pass “Go,” but men get the usual $200.

MEET MS. MONOPOLY! Mr. Monopoly's niece, a self-made investment guru, is here to celebrate women trailblazers and update a few things. It’s about time! pic.twitter.com/ETSBK7TtWj — Hasbro (@Hasbro) September 10, 2019

Another change is that players don’t buy properties. They invest in inventions created by women.

The game is now available to pre-order.