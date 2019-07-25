Husband gives wife amazing Amazon-themed cake for her birthday

(WTVO) — A woman who’s a “proud” Amazon shopper was tickled pink when her husband got her a birthday cake made to look like one of her beloved Amazon packages.

“In that moment, I knew my husband ‘gets me,'” she said, according to CafeMom.com.

Emily McGuire is a photographer and mother of three who says she receives an average of two to three Amazon boxes per week.

For her birthday, her husband, Waylon, had the perfect idea: to order a custom cake from a bakery which looked exactly like an Amazon box, complete with a personalized shipping label and Amazon Prime tape.

The box was made by Sweet Dreams Bakery in Dunn, North Carolina.

Emily says her first response to seeing the cake was “pure laughter.”

“It was delicious!” McGuire told CafeMom.

