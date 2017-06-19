Miss Georgia 2017 Alyssa Beasley opens up about fate leading her to pageantry

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Brunswick, Georgia native Alyssa Beasley competed with more than 50 other women vying to become Miss Georgia 2017. Beasley says she’s still trying to process her win nearly 24 hours after taking home this year’s crown.

Beasley, 19, ran on a platform of making performing and cultural arts more accessible for children. Beasley says her experience as a finalist last year prepared her for this year’s pageant. The new Miss Georgia stopped by WRBL studios to speak about her big win, her personal life, and what lies ahead in the future.

Beasley says she would have never thought about competing at Miss Georgia if it had not been for fate handing her an unexpected turn. She says injuries plagued her original dreams of becoming a gymnast.

“I think it just goes to show that no matter what, if you think something is a downfall…I thought my injury was the end of my career,” Beasley told News 3. “I wanted to be a UGA Gymdawg. But it just goes to show God has a bigger plan in store, and you just have to trust in that. It may not be the course you think you’re supposed to be taking right now, but in the long run, it could be something you’re doing. I’m here as Miss Georgia.”

Beasley attended Kennesaw State University for her freshman year of college. She credits some of her friends on campus for inspiring her throughout this year’s competition. She plans to transfer to the University of Georgia and major in exercise science.

Monday, Beasley will receive the keys to her new Kia vehicle, the official vehicle of the Miss Georgia pageant. She will then head home to Brunswick for a few days before preparing for Miss America. She and 51 other women will compete for the national crown in Atlantic City, NJ starting September 6.

“I never thought I would be doing that, and I honestly feel that if it wasn’t for that injury, and everything came afterwards, I would not be here right now.”