Paul McCartney wants to help send a personal card to your loved one this Valentine’s Day

Documentary filmmaking can be really tricky. How do the filmmakers know they’re capturing reality? How do they know they’re not filming a performance by the subject of the film? It’s like the old riddle: If a tree falls in the woods, and no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound? In this case, if the subject of the documentary knows a camera is recording them, does the film lose its credibility?

For 21st century documentarians, the problem is even more pronounced. We live in a world of selfies and TikTok videos. Everyone seems to be looking for their fifteen seconds of fame. How do you record anything “real” in a world where everything is staged for 1,000 of your closest friends?