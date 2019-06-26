Reality TV star Beth Chapman has passed away at age 51 after battling cancer

Beth Chapman, wife of reality television star Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 51. Duane “Dog” Chapman announced his wife’s passing on Twitter.

Beth Chapman had been battling throat cancer. TMZ reported Chapman had been placed in a medically induced coma on Friday in Honolulu, Hawaii . Chapman was diagnosed with State II Throat cancer in 2017. In December of 2017 Chapman was declared cancer free but the cancer would return in November 2018.

Chapman appeared with her husband and children in the reality TV series “Dog the Bounty Hunter” for eight seasons. Chapman had four children and 14 grandchildren.