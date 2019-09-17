“Saved by the Bell” reboot with Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley coming to NBC streaming service

(CBS News)–Calling all ’80s and ’90s babies: “Saved by the Bell” is coming back, as are your favorite characters. NBC announced Tuesday that a reboot of the beloved sitcom is coming to its new streaming service, Peacock, next year.

Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, aka Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, are attached to the reboot, NBCUniversal said in a press release. Tracey Wigfield of “30 Rock” is signed on to oversee the project, which marks the show’s 30th anniversary.

According to a synopsis released by the Hollywood Reporter, Zack Morris returns to the show as the California’s governor in “hot water,” and Spano and Slater will take on roles as parents.

“The new straight-to-series comedy explores what happens when California Gov. Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High,” according to the synopsis. “The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

The announcement comes with the unveiling of the name for a new streaming service, Peacock — a reference to NBC’s iconic logo. Shows including “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Downton Abbey” will also be available on the service, which launches in April 2020.