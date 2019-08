The final episode of the digital exclusive series, it features an extended interview with the Kendrick Brothers and covers faith, film, and the Brothers’ history to talk about their amazing journey.

While the interview focuses on “Overcomer,” Phil Scoggins was also able to share the Kendrick Brother’s faith and experience in Columbus while producing the film, and the education impact for film students

“Overcomer” premieres on Friday, August 23 in the U.S.