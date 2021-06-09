Father’s Day: Dad A Day

Skip to content
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Slightly Above Average Temps With Isolated Showers Each Afternoon
Dodging more showers Wednesday then escaping the heat late week
A Few Showers and Storms This Afternoon, Then More Summer-Like!
Staying humid with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon
Warm and muggy with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Scattered storms throughout Monday and staying tropical through the upcoming week
More isolated showers and storms with temperatures in the mid 80s
Isolated Showers For The Weekend, With Better Rain Chances First Of The Week.
A cold front on the move will fuel the development of afternoon convection into the weekend & next week
More 7 Day Forecast
Trending Stories
Heavy police presence on Macon Road following police chase on I-185
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting following chase ending in Columbus
Opelika and Russell County each receiving $500,000 in COVID relief funds
Adored Lee County School custodian earns college degree, ‘Teacher Moms’ thrilled
Arreola family, defense attorneys react after DA appoints special prosecutor
Video
Beech-Nut recalls baby cereal over arsenic concerns
Strangers invited to Knoxville funeral for U.S. Army veteran with no family
Watch: Animal Control officer stops SUV after man passes out behind wheel
Flying off the shelves: Chocolate-covered cicadas a hit in Maryland
Opelika City Schools planning full return to in-person instruction
$7,500 reward offered for information in Mississippi, Alabama Walmart arsons
Starbucks ingredient shortage means ‘various items’ may be unavailable to make popular drinks
