FCC Children’s Programming

The Federal Communication Commission (“FCC”) requires broadcasters to submit Children’s Programming reports on a quarterly basis. The quarterly submission is reflected on FCC Form 398. We encourage you to view our online report and see our stations children’s programming offerings. To do so, please click the hyperlink provided below.

Click here to access our Children’s Programming Report. The FCC requires quarterly submissions every January 10, April 10, July 10 and October 10 of each year.

WRBL offers education and informational programming for children ages 16 and younger. WRBL children’s programming reports are available to the public in our station’s public inspection file.

For more information contact our children’s programming liaison:

Crystal Johnston

WRBL News 3

1350 13th Avenue

Columbus, Georgia 31909

Phone: 706-323-3333

Fax: 706-322-3070

Email: cjohnston@wrbl.com